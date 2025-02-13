SNEAK PEEK: Another system will bring messy weather this weekend to NEO

Round after round after round after round! The last few weeks have been very busy across NEO in the world of weather.

We have dealt with several wintry systems that have brought rain, snow, and ice - and another one is aiming at us again this weekend! This system is moving over the West Coast as of Thursday afternoon. The forecast is improving now that the system is over America, but there are still a couple of details to iron out.

I would like to discuss the basics and provide a summary of what to expect this weekend. The image below shows a system exiting our region to the east (that brought the last wintry mix) and the system we are focusing on along the West Coast.

News 5

TIMING: Below is a general idea of what to expect over the weekend with precipitation type changes and totals:



VALENTINES DAY: Will be cold, but mostly dry. Highs will only be in the 20s, and snow showers look to move in by Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.

Will be cold, but mostly dry. Highs will only be in the 20s, and snow showers look to move in by Friday night and continue into Saturday morning. SATURDAY : Will start cold and snowy, but it will not snow all day. A couple of quick inches of snow will be possible in the morning. By Saturday afternoon, the precipitation is expected to change over to rain for several hours. The heaviest rain appears to be Saturday evening/night.

: Will start cold and snowy, but it will not snow all day. A couple of quick inches of snow will be possible in the morning. By Saturday afternoon, the precipitation is expected to change over to rain for several hours. The heaviest rain appears to be Saturday evening/night. SUNDAY: Will start with rain, but the precipitation will be changing BACK to snow during the morning. As of Thursday afternoon, the change back to snow looks to happen between 7 and 10 a.m. from west to east. Snow + additional accumulation (perhaps more impactful snow) will linger through the rest of Sunday and even into Monday.

IMPACTS: It will be a very sloppy weekend and it could be different to travel both Saturday and Sunday. I would not be surprised if we get winter weather alerts issued soon for the weekend. From nuisance cold rain to accumulating snow, you will be affected by the system in some way - especially if you have any weekend events to get to. Plan now! We will update this article again before the system arrives- so be sure to check back for the latest information.

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter