SNEAK PEEK: Weather for Christmas Week

Christmas Eve is only one week away! That means the forecast for Christmas Day is coming into view - but there are still many details to iron out! I am hoping to give a sneak peek of what you could expect over the next week.

On average, Cleveland has had a white Christmas 41% of the time. Since record-keeping began in Northern Ohio 126 years ago, we've had at least 1 inch of snow on the ground 52 times on December 25th. As of Saturday afternoon, I think another white Christmas is a good bet for this year!

Monday through Wednesday of this week look pretty uneventful. It will be chilly and mainly cloudy, but chances for snow will remain small.

Conditions will become a lot more active by the end of the week. At this time, plan for accumulating snow and bitterly cold temperatures as a strong area of low pressure is expected to move over the region by late Wednesday and Thursday. HOWEVER, I want to be clear that this is not a slam dunk yet. The exact timing is still uncertain this many days out and timing will be key to how much snow we receive in Greater Cleveland.

Although this is an evolving forecast, I would plan for snow that could disrupt travel plans. Additionally, a blast of arctic air is expected by Christmas Eve. Temperatures could fall into the single digits with wind chills below zero! The Climate Prediction Center shows a notable signal for below-average temperatures in the 8-14 day outlook (December 24-30).

We will be updating this forecast all week long! As the forecast becomes more clear, we will start to nail down the timing, the extent of impacts, and snowfall amounts. Keep it with the Power of 5 Weather Team for the latest.

