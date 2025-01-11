SNOW AMOUNTS: Find out how much snow fell across NEO over the last day

Widespread snow moved into Northeast Ohio Friday afternoon and continued into Saturday morning.

Final snow showers are wrapping up on Saturday afternoon and evening with limited additional accumulation

The National Weather Service has several snowfall reports areawide. As expected, most communities picked up around 1 to 3 inches of snow, but there are a few spots closer to four, most commonly found in the primary snowbelt. The reports below include the last 24 as well as the last 12 hours to include more communities.

Find out how much snow fell near you in the list below!

ASHLAND COUNTY:

Hayesville: 2.1''

Ashland: 2.0''

Loudonville: 1.0''

ASHTABULA COUNTY:

Trumbull: 5.0''

Harpersfield: 5.0''

S. Madison: 5.0''

Geneva: 4.7''

Conneaut: 4.0''

Pierpont: 4.5''

Saybrook: 3.6''

Jefferson: 3.3''

Monroe Center: 2.5''

CUYAHOGA COUNTY:

Lakewood: 1.9''

North Royalton: 1.8''

Westlake: 1.7''

Cleveland Hopkins: 1.6''

Strongsville: 1.5''

Euclid: 1.5''

Rocky River: 1.4''

Brooklyn: 1.2''

Parma: 1.2''

North Olmsted: 1.0''

Russell Center: 1.0''

Shaker Heights: 1.0''

Bay Village: 1.0''

Richmond Heights: 0.9''

Cleveland Heights: 0.9''

Chagrin Falls: 0.9''

Pepper Pike: 0.8''

ERIE COUNTY:

Castalia: 3.0''

Huron: 2.0''

Vermilion: 1.9''

Berlin Heights: 1.2''

GEAUGA COUNTY:

Monteville: 3.1''

S. Thompson: 2.1''

Chardon: 1.6''

Middlefield: 1.5''

Auburn Corners: 1.0''

Burton: 1.0''

Novelty: 1.0''

Welshfield: 1.0''

Russell Center: 1.0''

HOLMES COUNTY:

Killbuck: 2.7''

HURON COUNTY:

Bellevue: 2.1''

Norwalk: 1.8''

Willard: 1.5''

New London: 1.0''

LAKE COUNTY:

Madison: 3.0'' - 6.7''

Perry: 5.3''

Concord: 3.6'' - 4.0''

Mentor: 3.0''

Mentor-on-the-Lake: 1.5'' - 2.3''

Eastlake: 1.4''

Willoughby: 1.3''

Waite Hill: 1.0''

LORAIN COUNTY:

Avon: 1.5''

Vermilion: 1.5''

Oberlin: 1.1''

Lorain: 1.1''

Elyria: 0.7''

MEDINA COUNTY:

Wadsworth: 1.9'' - 3.0''

Lodi: 2.1''

Sharon Center: 2.0''

Medina: 1.8''

Homerville: 1.5''

Medina: 1.5''

Brunswick: 1.5'' - 1.6''

Spencer: 1.2''

OTTAWA COUNTY:

Port Clinton: 2.8''

Lakeside: 2.2''

PORTAGE COUNTY:

Hiram: 2.0''

Brimfield: 2.0''

Kent: 1.7''

Mogadore: 1.5''

Ravenna: 0.7'' - 1.6''

Mantua: 1.5''

Streetsboro: 1.0'' - 1.4''

Windham: 1.2''

RICHLAND COUNTY:

Lexington: 2.3'' - 3.0''

Shelby: 2.8''

Mansfield: 2.5''

Mansfield Lahm Airport: 1.2''

SANDUSKY COUNTY:

Fremont: 2.6''

Gibsonburg: 2.1''

Woodville: 2.1''

Bettsville: 1.3''

STARK COUNTY:

Canton: 3.0 - 4.9''

North Canton: 2.6''

Waynesburg: 1.3''

SUMMIT COUNTY:

Akron-Canton Airport: 3.4''

Stow: 2.8''

Tallmadge: 1.6''

Cuyahoga Falls: 1.6''

Munroe Falls: 1.6''

Boston Heights: 1.5''

Macedonia: 1.4''

Bath: 1.3''

TRUMBULL COUNTY:

Newton Falls: 2.2''

Cortland: 1.8''

Mosquito Creek Lake: 1.5''

Youngstown Regional Airport: 1.4''

WAYNE COUNTY:

Doylestown: 2.3'' - 3.5''

Wooster: 2.4''

Shreve: 2.4''

