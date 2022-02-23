Snow and ice mix arriving Thursday into Friday

CLEVELAND — It looks like Mother Nature will be back at it again this week. Another winter storm is arriving Thursday night.

This storm is a similar set-up to last week with just a few differences. And those differences are coming a couple of thousand feet in the air.

We're freezing at the ground but above freezing aloft. That means it's not all snow. That means ice. It could be significant ice for a few hours, especially south of Cleveland.

News 5 Cleveland.

While 1, 2 or even 4 inches doesn’t seem like a lot, the problem is when you get less snow, you get more ice on the ground, which could cause some issues Thursday night into Friday morning.

