Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week

CLEVELAND — Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low-pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.

Expect rain showers to arrive beginning Wednesday night, accompanied by some patchy fog through the Thursday morning rush hour.

Scattered rain (even some thunder) is possible on and off during the day on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday night.

News 5 Cleveland

Rainfall totals for many of us here in Northern Ohio will exceed 1 inch by late Thursday. Behind the cold front, snowy, windy weather will settle in just in time for the Friday morning rush hour.

Everyone gets a good 1-to-2-inches of snow from the initial burst Thursday night/early Friday.

News 5 Snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio.

Warm and wet ground could melt a lot of that off though. Still, plan for a potentially sloppy Friday morning commute.

Scattered lake-enhanced snow will continue over the primary and secondary snowbelt through the day on Friday with additional accumulations likely, even for the Greater Cleveland Area.

Right now, we will keep snowfall expectations tempered in the 2 to 4 or 3 to 6-inches range. A few spots east of Cleveland could get more into Saturday morning.

