SNOW RETURNS: Accumulation is expected for some across NEO

After a brief break from the wintry weather over the last few days...the snow, bitterly cold temperatures, and strong winds are returning to Northeast Ohio!

This snow does not look nearly as intense as the last two weeks, but it could still create issues on the roads.

ALERTS: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Ashtabula and Lake counties from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday due to the potential for accumulating lake effect snow that could impact the evening drive on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday.

The highest snowfall totals will be in these counties and into NW PA.

News 5

TIMING: The worst of the snow is expected this evening into Thursday morning.

A cold front will slide through Northeast Ohio this evening and will bring another line of snow from west to east after the sun goes down.

A burst of heavy snow will be possible for everyone during this time. A quick 1 inch of snow will be possible with lowered visibility and slippery roads.

Overnight, the threat of lake-induced snow will return. Lake-effect snow will continue until at least Thursday morning.

Scroll through the images below of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and placement of snow squalls and lake-effect snow.

News 5

News 5

News 5

News 5

TOTALS: Snowfall totals go up the farther east you live.

The highest totals will be in northern & eastern Ashtabula County as well as eastern Lake County, where 3 to 6 inches are possible.

6-10 inches will be possible in far north-eastern Ashtabula County. The numbers climb even more (6 - 12+ inches) in Erie County, PA.

1-3 inches is expected across southern Ashtabula and western Lake County. The rest of northeast Ohio should see less than two inches of snow.

News 5

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions with slower travel this evening and during Thursday morning's commute.

Gusty westerly winds are also expected and could bring down tree branches and cause lowered visibility on the roads due to blowing snow. Gusts over 35 mph will be possible this evening and early tomorrow.

News 5

It is already much cooler outside compared to Tuesday afternoon, but the cold front will drop temperatures even more by Thursday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to barely crack 20 degrees.

Wind chills will be in the low single digits to even sub-zero tonight and Thursday morning. Brrr! Stay safe and warm.

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter