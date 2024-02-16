Snow returns Friday evening, here's how much is expected

Snow is moving back into Northeast Ohio soon! Accumulating snow will be possible this evening and into Saturday as a low-pressure system moves into the Ohio River Valley this evening. This low pressure will also drag a cold front through the area. Let's discuss timing and who could see the heaviest snow below.

ALERTS: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for three counties in the Power of 5 Viewing area. The advisory for Coshocton, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties goes into effect at 6 p.m. this evening and remains in effect until 3 a.m. Saturday. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

This winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh. The rest of our viewing area is covered by the NWS in Cleveland. The criteria for a winter weather advisory is slightly lower than the NWS in Cleveland. In the graphic below, you can see that for much of northern Ohio, four inches of snow within 12 hours is the threshold for an advisory, but farther south, the criteria is three inches in 12 hours. The threshold gets lower the farther south you go in Ohio.

TIMING: Snow will arrive this afternoon and increase in coverage and intensity around sunset. Temps will be around freezing all day and drop into the low 20s and even into the teens tonight. Widespread snow looks likely for a few hours tonight (roughly 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.), with the heaviest snow expected in the southern half of our viewing area. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions this evening. Impacts/totals farther north look much lower. Scattered lake effect snow will be possible into tomorrow with a gradually drying trend. You can scroll through the images below to get an idea about the timing and coverage of snow for your Friday evening.

TOTALS: As previously mentioned, the heaviest snow and highest totals are expected south of US 30. One to two inches for many, but up to three inches of snow will be possible in Wooster, Canton, New Philadelphia, Coshocton, Ashland and Mansfield. The farther north you live, the lower the totals will be. So, in Akron, Lodi, Seville, and Palmyra - you can plan on less than two inches of snow. For cities along the lake, like Cleveland, Mentor, Avon, and Sandusky, one inch of snow or less looks likely for you. While this is not the worst snowstorm ever, there could be slick spots and lowered visibility at times - so take it slow tonight and tomorrow.

