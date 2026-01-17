Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch live: Snow Squall Warning in effect Saturday

Snow plow
Don Petersen/AP
File image of snow plow
Snow plow
Posted
and last updated

The National Weather Service has issued a Snow Squall warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday.

News 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff is live with updates:

The following counties will be under this warning until 12 p.m.:

  • Geauga
  • Lake
  • Cuyahoga
  • Summit

This includes I-80, I-480, I-90 and US-20 near Cleveland.

Additionally, Richland County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday morning.

Click here to view our interactive radar.

