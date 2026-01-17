Watch live: Snow Squall Warning in effect Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Snow Squall warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday.
News 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff is live with updates:
The following counties will be under this warning until 12 p.m.:
- Geauga
- Lake
- Cuyahoga
- Summit
This includes I-80, I-480, I-90 and US-20 near Cleveland.
Additionally, Richland County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday morning.
