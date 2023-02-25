Snow total update: Find out how much snow fell overnight across Northeast Ohio

February 2023 was in the running to be the least snowy February on record! That is until a quick burst of snow dropped about an inch of accumulation across northeast Ohio Saturday morning. It created some issues on the roads, but the snow ended quickly! With a higher sun angle and warming temperatures, the melt is on! The snow will be a distant memory very soon.

With that said, the snowfall did add to our seasonal and monthly totals! According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, 1.1 inches of snow fell early on Saturday. That is the most snow Cleveland has seen ALL month! February 2023 now has 1.2 inches of snow in Cleveland.

wews

Here are some other snowfall totals across the area from Saturday's snow. You can find a full list of reports from the National Weather Service here.

wews

That means we are currently in 3rd place for the least snowy February ever. Additional snow chances look minimal over the next few days, but we will be sure to keep you posted if that changes!

For all my snow lovers, we still have time to pick up more snow! Remember that the snowiest March ever was in 2008 with 30 inches of snow! Of course, that is not typical. On average, March picks up around 10 inches of snow. Even April usually sees around 2 inches of snow!

wews

