SNOWFALL TOTALS: Some parts of Northeast Ohio got 2-4 inches of snow, with one community getting over 7

The first snowfall of the season arrived last night as we entered the first day of November.

Here's how much snow fell in local communities:



Auburn Corners: 3.9 inches.

Chardon: 2.3 inches.

Cherry Valley: 4.4 inches.

Cleveland: 2.9 inches.

Cleveland Heights: 2.5 inches.

Cuyahoga Falls: 2.8 inches.

Geneva: 7.5 inches.

North Royalton: 2.8 inches.

Painesville: 3 inches.

Pierpont: 4 inches.

South Thompson: 6.2 inches.

Strongsville: 2 inches.

Westlake: 2.1 inches.

RELATED: How much snow Cleveland gets a year

Winter Weather Awareness: Snow is coming

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter