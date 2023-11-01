Watch Now
SNOWFALL TOTALS: Some parts of Northeast Ohio got 2-4 inches of snow, with one community getting over 7

Posted at 2023-11-01T09:11:59-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 10:04:10-04

The first snowfall of the season arrived last night as we entered the first day of November.

Here's how much snow fell in local communities:

  • Auburn Corners: 3.9 inches.
  • Chardon: 2.3 inches.
  • Cherry Valley: 4.4 inches.
  • Cleveland: 2.9 inches.
  • Cleveland Heights: 2.5 inches.
  • Cuyahoga Falls: 2.8 inches.
  • Geneva: 7.5 inches.
  • North Royalton: 2.8 inches.
  • Painesville: 3 inches.
  • Pierpont: 4 inches.
  • South Thompson: 6.2 inches.
  • Strongsville: 2 inches.
  • Westlake: 2.1 inches.

