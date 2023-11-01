SNOWFALL TOTALS: Some parts of Northeast Ohio got 2-4 inches of snow, with one community getting over 7

The first snowfall of the season arrived last night as we entered the first day of November.
Here's how much snow fell in local communities:
- Auburn Corners: 3.9 inches.
- Chardon: 2.3 inches.
- Cherry Valley: 4.4 inches.
- Cleveland: 2.9 inches.
- Cleveland Heights: 2.5 inches.
- Cuyahoga Falls: 2.8 inches.
- Geneva: 7.5 inches.
- North Royalton: 2.8 inches.
- Painesville: 3 inches.
- Pierpont: 4 inches.
- South Thompson: 6.2 inches.
- Strongsville: 2 inches.
- Westlake: 2.1 inches.
