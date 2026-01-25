Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snowplows working around the clock to clear city streets and interstates

CLEVELAND — Snow plows across Northeast Ohio are hard at work clearing city streets and highways.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the Ohio Department of Transportation's District 12, which serves Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties, reported that over 70 drivers had been working throughout the night.

At Cleveland's salt dome along Marginal Road, eight salt trucks, along with a few pickup trucks, had been making the rounds on area streets.

News 5 transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt hopped in the cab of one of those salt trucks. The mission was to clean the Shoreway.

Before heading out, the truck needed to fill up with salt. The truck holds about two tons of salt. Despite the city experiencing a salt shortage, the Shoreway is an exception because of its bridges and high traffic. Other trucks will fill up and treat roads with beetjuice.

Once the truck hit the road, it stayed in the right lane, pushing the snow onto the shoulder. The left was cleared earlier. The plow kept a steady 25 mph to keep the snow from blowing around too much.

Once the Shoreway was complete, the plow moved onto the streets of Downtown Cleveland.

Plows are having a hard time keeping the streets clear; the snow is falling too fast.

As crews get to work, all plow drivers in the region ask for enough room to work to avoid crashes and complete their jobs.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
