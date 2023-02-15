Special Weather Statement issued: Dry and windy conditions creating elevated risk of fire

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement late Wednesday morning due to dry and windy conditions creating an elevated risk of spreading fire.

The statement is in effect for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Holmes, Medina, Richland, Stark and Wayne counties until 7 p.m.

Humidity values are expected to drop to between 30% and 35% later today. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts forecasted to be between 35 to 45 mph.

"Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have potential to spread rapidly," the NWS said.

