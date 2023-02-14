Watch Now
Wind Advisory issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties

Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 13:00:39-05

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties.

The advisory is in place from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Ashland
  • Richland
  • Medina
  • Erie
  • Huron
  • Lorain

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in some areas, the NWS advisory states.

Tree limbs could be blown down and gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

The NWS advises residents to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Power outages are possible.

