Wind Advisory issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties.

The advisory is in place from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties:

Cuyahoga

Ashland

Richland

Medina

Erie

Huron

Lorain

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in some areas, the NWS advisory states.

Tree limbs could be blown down and gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

The NWS advises residents to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Power outages are possible.

