St. Patrick's Day Update: Raining on our parade?

You probably have heard it may not be the best weather for St. Patrick's Day this year, but will it rain on our parade? Let's break down everything you need to know for your Friday!

SUMMARY: Thursday's beautiful weather is brought to you by high pressure. This area of high pressure will shift east later today, allowing for low pressure currently in the central plains to shift toward our area. It will also drag a strong cold front through Ohio on Friday and a trough will linger over the area into the weekend.

TIMING: Clouds, temperatures and winds will be increasing on Thursday ahead of this next system. It looks to stay dry until after the sun sets (around 7:30 p.m.). Plan for a few showers Thursday night that will increase overnight and into early on Friday. If you are headed out the door tomorrow morning - plan for rain! Rain looks steady and widespread for a few hours early on St. Paddy's Day. The parade in downtown Cleveland starts at 1:04 p.m. on Friday. It looks like showers will be ending around the early afternoon! That is the good news....

TEMPS: The not-so-good news is that while it will start off mild with temps in the 50s, as the cold front slides through, temperatures will be falling from the 40s to the 30s throughout the day. Additionally, it will be gusty. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible at times on Friday, making it feel even colder. Plan for around 0.25 - 0.75 inches of rain on Friday as well.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday and Sunday look wintry with below-average temperatures and snow showers. We could even see a few snow showers as early as Friday evening! Dress warm if you plan to go to the Akron St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday afternoon as well!

