Stay alert tonight! Storms are likely and could be strong or severe

An area of low pressure in the northern plains (over North Dakota as I write this) lifted a warm front through the area on Thursday. There is another low-pressure system to our SW as well.

It feels like summer outside thanks to that warm front! But the warmth and humidity will help fuel storms tonight and Friday night. The next several hours are not the issue. Storms are expected to hold off until overnight and into early Friday.



Plan on storms moving into western Ohio after 11 p.m.

Storms should move into NEO between 12 and 1 a.m.

Storms will continue to push east toward eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania by 5 or 6 a.m.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and coverage of storms.

These storms could be strong or severe as they roll through the viewing area. While the greater threat for severe weather is outside of our viewing area, damaging storms are possible. We will be watching for all hazards, meaning damaging winds over 60 mph, large hail, heavy rain that could lead to flooding, and frequent lightning. Tornadoes are not off the table either!

Nighttime storms are particularly dangerous because most people have their guard down and are asleep. It is important to have your phone set to receive alerts that notify you if storms are capable of producing damaging winds or tornadoes. It is also important to have more than one way to receive warnings.

Meteorologist Trent Magill and I will be closely watching storms tonight. If and when storms become severe, we will keep you updated in a variety of ways, including streaming online or cutting into programming if necessary. The News 5 Team will also send push alerts as needed from our app! There is a link for that app below.

The highest threat for severe weather on Thursday is across northern Indiana, Wisconsin, and northeastern Illinois. The area in yellow is a level 2 out of 5. While the threat is lower than states to our north and west, there is still a decent chance for damaging storms across all of NEO.

There is another chance for strong or severe storms again on Friday night and into Saturday! Stay weather aware the next two nights! We will update this article as needed throughout the night, so be sure to check back for the latest information.

