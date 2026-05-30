Stay out of the water! Lake Erie will be dangerous on Saturday

Stay out of the water on Saturday. Lake Erie will be dangerous as a cold front kicks up our winds Friday night and into Saturday. Westerly winds will turn to become northeasterly and increase to 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

While that is not strong enough to cause widespread issues across NEO, it will make the water very dangerous in Lake Erie. Waves will be increasing overnight from 1-foot waves to 2 to 5 feet on Saturday.

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The increased winds and waves will cause a high risk of currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake. Rip currents are extremely dangerous.

A small craft advisory will also go into effect at midnight and will remain in effect until 2 pm for the nearshore waters to the east of Cleveland. It will remain in effect until 8 pm for the nearshore waters to the west of Cleveland from Maumbee Bay to Willowick, Ohio.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

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