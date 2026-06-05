STORMS RETURN and could impact your weekend plans

It has been dry across NEO since May 25th!

But the dry spell is coming to an end, and unfortunately, the timing may not be very popular...especially if you have outdoor plans this weekend.

First things first, it will not be a washout this weekend, but it is important to be aware of the storm potential and be able to dash inside to let storms safely pass.

Friday will stay dry, but a cold front that is to our NW will slide toward NEO by early Saturday.

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As of Thursday evening, it appears there will be two rounds on Saturday.

Showers and downpours are expected Saturday morning, with a second round of storms in the afternoon into the evening.

How these two rounds interact with each other will dictate how strong the second round of storms can become in the second half of the day.

If there is a large gap between the rounds, with more sun, more warmth, and more humidity, it is more likely to see a few strong or severe thunderstorms.

News 5

News 5

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire viewing area at risk for severe storms on Saturday.

Damaging straight-line winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be the main hazards, but the tornado threat is never zero.

Stay weather aware on Saturday and listen for thunder. When thunder roars, move your party indoors!

Have a way to receive watches or warnings, and be sure to keep up with The Power of 5 Weather Team for the latest updates.

And while Saturday is looking active, Sunday is looking much drier and calmer and slightly cooler too!

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