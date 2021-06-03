Strong storms building across Northeast Ohio, bringing possible damage Thursday afternoon

CLEVELAND — Storm building across Ohio today will continue to strengthen as they slide east. The best shot at damage is well outside of Ohio but we're not in the clear.

Plan on quick building storms to cause localized flooding and potentially wind damage. We'll have to dodge a few thundershowers this morning as we warm up to near 70 degrees by midday. Then all the focus is on afternoon storms. Those will be stronger with damage possible.

Lightning will also be a concern. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. If you can hear thunder, you're close enough the get struck.

