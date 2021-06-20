Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Strong storms possible Sunday night across Northeast Ohio

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
E4WNvIEXoAUYbPN.jpeg
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 15:13:47-04

Strong storms along the lakeshore have developed, bringing a chance of small hail, high winds and frequent lightning to the area.

News 5 Meteorologist Remeisha Shade has the latest in the player below:

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Severe storms are possible as the evening heads into Sunday morning.

Storms have popped up in Cleveland, Westlake and Lakewood.

"A few of these cells also showing some signs of rotation so a brief tornado can't be ruled out," Shade said.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018