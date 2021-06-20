Strong storms possible Sunday night across Northeast Ohio

Strong storms along the lakeshore have developed, bringing a chance of small hail, high winds and frequent lightning to the area.

News 5 Meteorologist Remeisha Shade has the latest in the player below:

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Severe storms are possible as the evening heads into Sunday morning.

STRONG STORMS have developed near the lakeshore. Expect heavy rain, wind gusts of 40 mph, small hail and frequent lightning. Remember that severe storms are possible today and tonight. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/WPo5vROvBX — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 20, 2021

Storms have popped up in Cleveland, Westlake and Lakewood.

"A few of these cells also showing some signs of rotation so a brief tornado can't be ruled out," Shade said.

STRONG STORMS developing along a lake breeze have popped up right over Cleveland, Westlake, and near Huntsburg dumping heavy rain & lots of lightning. A few of these cells also showing some signs of rotation so a brief tornado can't be ruled out. #ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/kQR4aCesKQ — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) June 20, 2021

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter