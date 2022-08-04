Strong thunderstorms moving east across northern edge of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about strong thunderstorms impacting portions of northern Geauga, central Cuyahoga, Lake and northern Ashtabula counties through 10:30 p.m.

At 9:29 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles north of Conneaut to near Lakewood moving east at 30 mph. Winds are in excess of 40 mph.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include Cleveland, Painesville, Ashtabula, Willowick, Conneaut, Chardon, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland Heights, Willoughby, Eastlake, Geneva, Madison, North Kingsville, Perry and Timberlake.

