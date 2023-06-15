Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Strong to Severe Storms Possible across Northeast Ohio Thursday afternoon

Another round of rain is in the forecast across Northeast Ohio, but this will include the chance for strong to severe storms.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 13:37:38-04

Another round of rain is in the forecast across Northeast Ohio, but this will include the chance for strong to severe storms.

slot1.jpg

A cold front will begin to move in from the northwest towards the end of the afternoon into the overnight, and this will bring the threat of showers and storms.

slot0.jpg

Scattered storms will begin to form west of Greater Cleveland before 5 p.m.

slot0.jpg

Then as the front moves further south, the threat will begin to increase across the region during the evening hours.

slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg

Isolated damaging winds and small hail, along with heavy rain will be the primary concerns. Timing will be between 5 p.m. and midnight across the News 5 viewing area for the threat of Strong to Severe storms.

slot2.jpg

Rain chances will continue into the latter half of the overnight, and a few showers will be possible on Friday.

slot3.jpg

We will then cool down, as highs only top off in the mid to upper 60s on Friday.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018