Strong to Severe Storms Possible across Northeast Ohio Thursday afternoon

Another round of rain is in the forecast across Northeast Ohio, but this will include the chance for strong to severe storms.

A cold front will begin to move in from the northwest towards the end of the afternoon into the overnight, and this will bring the threat of showers and storms.

Scattered storms will begin to form west of Greater Cleveland before 5 p.m.

Then as the front moves further south, the threat will begin to increase across the region during the evening hours.

Isolated damaging winds and small hail, along with heavy rain will be the primary concerns. Timing will be between 5 p.m. and midnight across the News 5 viewing area for the threat of Strong to Severe storms.

Rain chances will continue into the latter half of the overnight, and a few showers will be possible on Friday.

We will then cool down, as highs only top off in the mid to upper 60s on Friday.

