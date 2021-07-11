Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

CLEVELAND — The lovely weather has exited the area and rain has returned to Northeast Ohio.

At about 12:15 p.m., a Flood Advisory was issued for Ashland, Holmes, Knox, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties until 3:15 p.m. Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw says 1 to 2 inches of rain has already fallen in this area and more rain is expected. Minor flooding is ongoing or will occur soon.

Katie McGraw hosted a weather update livestream at about noon, watch a replay below:

One round of showers with pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds rolled through our area this morning. Some locations picked up 0.50-.75'' of rain, and there is more to come! Rounds of showers and storms are expected through this evening. There is a chance storms could become strong or severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for the majority of our viewing area.

The 8:45 a.m. update on Sunday morning trimmed the communities to the northwest from this severe risk.

Today's marginal risk is the lowest of five levels, and the severe weather threat is conditional. There is potential, but if the atmosphere does not destabilize enough, severe weather will be unlikely. The main threat for today is heavy rain that could lead to flooding. If strong to severe storms do develop - other threats would be damaging gusty winds and a tornado or two.

The best chance for severe storms will be this afternoon to early evening. It is a small window of time. A warm front is lifting north and is the reason for our severe threat today. Storms will taper off this evening and into tonight, but a few isolated showers/storms will be possible throughout tonight.

Be sure to follow the Power of 5 Weather Team and News 5 on social media. We will be sure to let you know if any storms do become severe.