Summer heat and humidity fueling damaging afternoon storms

CLEVELAND — Summer heat and humidity Tuesday is fueling afternoon storms Wednesdays.

Plan on a few damaging storms this afternoon.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said these storms will build in our area so we won’t see them coming in from the west.

The afternoon storms could bring lightning, strong winds and hail. Storm Prediction Center going with a 40% chance a severe weather watch will be issued for eastern parts of the area, so not a really high chance at this point.

Storm threat goes down overnight but widespread rain builds in for much of Thursday.

Showers will be scattered Wednesday with rain showers likely Thursday.

Thursday temperatures take a big tumble as our summer-like warmth is erased. Temperatures will be much cooler in the 50s north, 60s in our southern counties with widespread soaking rain likely.

