SUNDAY SNOW UPDATE: Discussing timing, totals and impacts

Dave Gapinski
Posted at 11:54 AM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 12:01:09-05

HERE COMES THE SNOW!

Winter is returning to Northeast Ohio this weekend. A clipper system is moving SE and bringing our first widespread snowfall. It will be chilly all day Sunday and Monday with steady temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

TIMING

An area of snow is spreading across Ohio and will become widespread into the early afternoon. Expect gusty winds, lowered visibility and slick spots on the roads. During the afternoon, rain will mix with snow for many locations and a few spots will see a period of only chilly rain. This evening and tonight snow will continue - especially to the east of I-71 and in the snowbelt. The best chance for accumulating wet snow looks to be at that time. Lake effect snow showers are likely throughout Monday.

SNOW TOTALS

We are expecting a range of snow totals with this system due to melting and mixing. Most of Northeast Ohio will see a trace to 2'' of snow. However, higher totals (3''+) are expected in the snowbelt and higher elevations. Most of the accumulation should stick to elevated and grassy surfaces, but bands of heavier snow could overcome road temperatures and briefly coat the roads. Prepare for slick and slushy spots on the roads! We will keep you posted on any updates as needed.

