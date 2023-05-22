Swarms of midges in Northeast Ohio detected on weather radar

CLEVELAND — They’re the tiny mosquito-like flies you just hate to see. The season where we see them on everything is here. The midges are back!

Every year when Lake Erie gets to about 60 degrees, our tiny friends emerge from the lake. The current Lake Erie temperature is about 55 degrees off the shores of Cleveland, but it is 60 off the shores of Toledo. And that is the signal for the midges to hatch.

The larvae, or bloodworms, have been there for weeks. It's the warmer lake surface that brings them to spawn. The next step in the midge life cycle is reproduction.

That is why we see huge swarms of them; it is the midges mating so that reproduction can happen. They don’t have a lot of time as the midge lifespan is short, from just a few hours to a couple of days. The swarms can be so massive that the Power of 5 weather radar can pick them up!

That's not rain on the Power of 5...



The #midges are back and being picked up on radar! pic.twitter.com/tu5YW5UNtD — Phil Sakal (@psakalwx) May 21, 2023

Midges do have a purpose beyond annoyance, and they are a sign of good health for Lake Erie. They provide food for fish and other aquatic life, as well as birds. The good news for us humans is that midges are harmless and do not want anything to do with us.

