Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Swarms of midges in Northeast Ohio detected on weather radar

Mayfly swarm in Northeast Ohio 2023
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bryn Caswell | News 5
A large swarm of mayflies over a highway near the lake in Northeast Ohio on Sunday, May 22.
Mayfly swarm in Northeast Ohio 2023
Posted at 3:13 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 15:13:02-04

CLEVELAND — They’re the tiny mosquito-like flies you just hate to see. The season where we see them on everything is here. The midges are back!

Every year when Lake Erie gets to about 60 degrees, our tiny friends emerge from the lake. The current Lake Erie temperature is about 55 degrees off the shores of Cleveland, but it is 60 off the shores of Toledo. And that is the signal for the midges to hatch.

The larvae, or bloodworms, have been there for weeks. It's the warmer lake surface that brings them to spawn. The next step in the midge life cycle is reproduction.

That is why we see huge swarms of them; it is the midges mating so that reproduction can happen. They don’t have a lot of time as the midge lifespan is short, from just a few hours to a couple of days. The swarms can be so massive that the Power of 5 weather radar can pick them up!

Midges do have a purpose beyond annoyance, and they are a sign of good health for Lake Erie. They provide food for fish and other aquatic life, as well as birds. The good news for us humans is that midges are harmless and do not want anything to do with us.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018