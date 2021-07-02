Swimmers advised to avoid Lake Erie due to high rip currents

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for counties along the lakeshore until Saturday morning.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for Lake, Lorain and Cuyahoga counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. In Erie County, the Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

Swimmers are advised to avoid swimming as wind and wave action can cause currents on the lakeshore, carrying swimmers away from the shore through a sand bar along structures extending out into the lake.

