Swimmers warned to stay out of Lake Erie due to high rip currents Tuesday through Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for lakeshore counties Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

The Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 2 p.m. through Wednesday morning for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties.

Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water as conditions could be dangerous.

Currents can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

Swimmers are advised to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

