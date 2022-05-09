Taste of summer: More daylight, dry conditions and toasty temperatures

CLEVELAND — This week is going to be lovely and summer-like. Average high temperatures in Cleveland during the beginning/ middle of May are near 70 degrees. This week, temperatures will slowly climb throughout the week and reach the upper 70s to low 80s by the end of the week. It will also stay dry for many days with small rain chances returning by the end of the week.

This is a notable stretch of dry weather. It looks like Cleveland could have a stretch of 6 days without any rain (0 inches) this week! The last dry spell that was that long was back in November 2021!!

It will be a great week to get out and about. Plus, we are continuing to gain daylight until summer begins. Summer starts in only 43 days.

On May 9, Cleveland has 14 hours and 7 minutes of daylight. We are still gaining about 2 minutes of daylight every day. By the summer solstice, Cleveland will have 15 hours and 11 minutes and the sun will set at 9:04 p.m.

