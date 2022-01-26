Temperatures drop into single digits and wind chills below zero Wednesday night

CLEVELAND — January has been brutal. Cleveland has only been above freezing eight times this month and that hasn't happened since last Wednesday.
Tonight will be another one in a long line of cold nights. Most spots are back near zero with a few below zero.
Tonight will be even COLDER with less clouds... Thankfully we have a light south breeze otherwise we'd ALL be below zero. Wind chills will be below zero for sure. pic.twitter.com/777ygqgrDW— Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) January 26, 2022
Winds chills will absolutely be below zero. Plan ahead and do what you can to keep our community safe.
