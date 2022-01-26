Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Temperatures drop into single digits and wind chills below zero Wednesday night

Even colder tonight
items.[0].image.alt
Trent Magill | News 5 Cleveland.
1 (26).jpg
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 07:22:56-05

CLEVELAND — January has been brutal. Cleveland has only been above freezing eight times this month and that hasn't happened since last Wednesday.

Tonight will be another one in a long line of cold nights. Most spots are back near zero with a few below zero.

Winds chills will absolutely be below zero. Plan ahead and do what you can to keep our community safe.

RELATED: The Blizzard of 1978: Remembering the deadly blizzard that pummeled Ohio 44 years ago

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018