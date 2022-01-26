Temperatures drop into single digits and wind chills below zero Wednesday night

CLEVELAND — January has been brutal. Cleveland has only been above freezing eight times this month and that hasn't happened since last Wednesday.

Tonight will be another one in a long line of cold nights. Most spots are back near zero with a few below zero.

Tonight will be even COLDER with less clouds... Thankfully we have a light south breeze otherwise we'd ALL be below zero. Wind chills will be below zero for sure. pic.twitter.com/777ygqgrDW — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) January 26, 2022

Winds chills will absolutely be below zero. Plan ahead and do what you can to keep our community safe.

RELATED: The Blizzard of 1978: Remembering the deadly blizzard that pummeled Ohio 44 years ago

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter