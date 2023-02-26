The brightest planets coming together: How to spot Venus & Jupiter

Calling all sky watchers!

All month long, the two brightest planets in the sky, Jupiter and Venus, have been hanging out every evening in the western sky. The two planets have continued to get closer to each other over the last few weeks, culminating in a close conjunction on March 1 (see below). They will be very close from February 28th through March 2nd. You will be able to see Venus until August!

You can also see Mars high in the southern, Southwestern sky after sunset. On Monday, Mars and the Moon will appear less than a degree apart, however it will be way too cloudy to see that pairing in Northeast Ohio.

wews

WHEN & WHERE TO LOOK:

If you head outside an hour or so after sundown and look to the west, you'll be able to find the two brightest planets in the sky, Jupiter and Venus! Sunday evening should be a good evening with mostly clear to partly skies. Just grab the coat! It will be chilly outside.

CONDITIONS FOR VIEWING:

This evening will be great for skygazing! The sun sets around 6:15 p.m. If you head outside around 7 p.m. and look West, you should be able to spot these bright planets easily! It will be mostly clear as well with chilly temperatures in the 30s. Clouds return overnight ahead of widespread rain on Monday.

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter