Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

The days are getting longer: We add 1 minute and 48 seconds of daylight today

items.[0].image.alt
Nadeen Abusada | News 5 Cleveland.
City of Cleveland in January.
FJaIltcWYA41J2n.jpeg
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 07:59:26-05

CLEVELAND — It's been cold, snowy and it's only January. February isn't even here yet and winter isn't showing any signs of ending, but there is some good news.

There is one very important part of every winter: the days are getting longer. We are gaining over 1 minute each day and over the month of January, we actually add 1 hour, 23 min and 28 seconds of daylight.

1 (25).jpg

Our days actually grow longer all the way up until the first day of summer. Then they start shrinking again.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018