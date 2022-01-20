The days are getting longer: We add 1 minute and 48 seconds of daylight today

CLEVELAND — It's been cold, snowy and it's only January. February isn't even here yet and winter isn't showing any signs of ending, but there is some good news.

There is one very important part of every winter: the days are getting longer. We are gaining over 1 minute each day and over the month of January, we actually add 1 hour, 23 min and 28 seconds of daylight.

Trent Magill | News 5 Cleveland.

Our days actually grow longer all the way up until the first day of summer. Then they start shrinking again.

