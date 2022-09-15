The International Space Station is visible tonight! Find out when and where to look

CLEVELAND — Look up! Northeast Ohio is in for a treat with a long-duration pass of the International Space Station Thursday evening.

WHERE AND WHEN TO LOOK:

The International Space Station will appear in the southwestern part of the sky at 10 degrees. It will move toward the northeast and will set below the horizon in the east-northeast part of the sky at 10 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will be visible tonight at 8:45 p.m. for five minutes. The max height will be 58 degrees above the horizon, so about halfway up the sky.

HOW TO FIND IT:

The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is 90 degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees. The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane. It travels at about 17,500 mph!

CONDITIONS FOR VIEWING:

The sky has been hazy today from smoke in our atmosphere due to the wildfires out west. The smoke could impact visibility, but I think it is still worth a look! The sun will set shortly after 7:30 p.m. and it should be a colorful sunset due to the smoke. I would head outside a few minutes before 8:45 p.m. to get your bearings and allow your eyes to adjust. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, so maybe grab a sweatshirt before heading outside to look as well!

