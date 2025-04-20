The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks this week

This week brings a chance to see shooting stars thanks to the Lyrid Meteor Shower!

THE DETAILS:

When: According to NASA, the Lyrids peak Monday night, April 21, and into the morning on Tuesday, April 22. Usually, you can expect 10-20 Lyrid meteors per hour during the peak.

The Lyrids are best observed from the Northern Hemisphere, but can be seen from south of the equator as well. The best chance to see them is after 10:30 p.m. until dawn, with the best viewing around 5 a.m.

The waning crescent moon will rise around 3:30 a.m., but at only 27% full— it shouldn't interfere too much with your meteor watching.

How many meteors: Though not as fast or as plentiful as the famous Perseids in August, Lyrids can surprise watchers with as many as 100 meteors seen per hour. According to NASA, sightings of these heavier showers occurred in 1803 (Virginia), 1922 (Greece), 1945 (Japan), and 1982 (U.S.).

Where to look: For the best experience, face roughly toward the east, lie down in a safe, dark place away from bright lights, and look straight overhead. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky, and some Lyrids can leave bright trails that last for a few seconds after they've passed.

CONDITIONS FOR VIEWING:

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday, but the best chance is in the first part of the day from roughly sunrise until 3 or 4 p.m. We will be drying up by Monday evening, with dry weather expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Therefore, clouds will be *trying* to clear by Monday night and early Tuesday with chilly temps in the 40s.

MORE TO SEE IN THE NIGHT SKY SOON:



There will be a smiley face in the sky on April 25, thanks to the close positioning of Saturn and Jupiter with the crescent moon.

Another meteor shower, the Eta Aquarids, peaks on May 5!

