The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of NE Ohio until 9 a.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of Northeast Ohio Tuesday.

The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Sandusky, Erie, Loran, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark and Holmes counties.

Patchy dense fog will expand across the area, with visibility dropping to one-quarter mile or less at times, according to the NWS.

Motorists should expect variable conditions and leave distance between vehicles and be prepared to slow down if they encounter fog.

