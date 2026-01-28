Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The National Weather Service issued an Emergency Alert for a Snow Squall Warning. Here's what that means.

Yesterday, phones across Northeast Ohio very loudly alerted residents to a snow squall in the area. News 5 meteorologist Trent Magill breaks down what that alert means.
If your phone suddenly alerted you on Tuesday afternoon, you weren’t alone. Alerts lit up screens from west to east across Northeast Ohio. We're used to this with tornado warnings or Amber Alerts, but snow?

For many people, it felt new. Because it kind of is.

Snow squall warnings only became part of the National Weather Service toolbox in 2018. They’re designed for fast-hitting, high-impact bursts of weather. The kind that go from “fine” to “whiteout” in seconds.

More specifically:

  • Heavy snow
  • Wind gusts over 40 mph
  • Visibility dropping to near zero
  • Roads icing up almost instantly

Most winters, we see a few of these warnings pop up. But here’s the part that made Tuesday different: your phone.

That loud Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) doesn’t go off for every squall. It’s reserved for the worst of the worst — warnings tagged “significant.”

Snow Squall Warnings

The National Weather Service says that label is saved for rare or especially dangerous situations, often timed with high-traffic periods like the morning or evening commute.

So, Tuesday's alert wasn't random.

It was intentional.

A burst of blinding snow hit right as thousands of people were on the roads, which is exactly what these alerts are meant for. Quick. Intense. Dangerous.

