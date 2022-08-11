The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks soon, but there is a hiccup this year

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most popular meteor showers of the year! The warm temperatures of summer help, but the Perseid's often produce a lot of shooting stars as well. In most years, you can see up to 100 meteors per hour! Unfortunately, this year all but the brightest Perseids will be washed out by the full moon on the peak night of August 12.

The August full moon is also known as the Sturgeon Moon and will appear full the night before and after the peak. This is also the third and last supermoon of the year! The moon will make a closer approach to Earth at the same time it is full. This will make the moon look brighter and larger than a non-supermoon.

Bottom line, this is probably not the year to make a special trip in order to see the Perseids. However, if you find yourself outside between midnight and dawn on Aug. 13th, don't forget to look up anyway - you never know – you might just catch one of the bright Perseid meteors that defies the glare of the Moon! Plus, the conditions look pretty great over the next few days for sky gazing. Clouds will increase Wednesday night and early on Thursday. Temperatures will be cool overnight though with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s! Also, don't forget the occasional early Perseid can streak across the sky through nearly the end of August.

