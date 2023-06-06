The reason behind the red skies in Cleveland

Smokin'!

Canada's record-breaking wildfires are really having an impact on our sky lately.

Have you noticed the redder-than-normal hue of our sunrises and sunsets? That is from smoke particles in our sky.

The jet stream, thousands of feet in the sky, is pushing that smoke south across the border and into the United States.

Some reports have been as far south as Georgia but the biggest impact has been right here in the Great Lakes Region.

The pattern should shift a bit next week bringing needed rain but also clearing our sky out a bit.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter