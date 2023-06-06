Watch Now
The reason behind the red skies in Cleveland

Canada's record-breaking wildfires are really having an impact on our sky lately.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jun 06, 2023
Have you noticed the redder-than-normal hue of our sunrises and sunsets? That is from smoke particles in our sky.

The jet stream, thousands of feet in the sky, is pushing that smoke south across the border and into the United States.

Some reports have been as far south as Georgia but the biggest impact has been right here in the Great Lakes Region.

The pattern should shift a bit next week bringing needed rain but also clearing our sky out a bit.

