The snow is over, but how much fell across NEO?

The first snow moved through Northeast Ohio earlier this week. Snowfall totals ranged from a dusting to six inches across NEO.

Here are the measurements of how much snow fell:

Ashland County



Hayesville: 0.3''

Ashtabula County



Andover: 6.0''

South Madison: 4.4''

Monroe Center: 3.7''

Colebrook: 1.7''

Saybrook: 1.7''

Conneaut: 1.2''

Trumbull: 1.0''

Cuyahoga County



Broadview Heights: 5.2''

Chagrin Falls: 5.2''

Pepper Pike: 3.8''

North Royalton: 3.7''

Lyndhurst: 1.6 - 3.5''

Woodmere: 3.2''

Strongsville: 3.0''

Shaker Heights: 2.9''

Solon: 2.7''

Cleveland Heights:

Brooklyn 1.6''

Cleveland Hopkins Airport: 1.3''

Parma Heights: 1.3''

North Olmsted: 1.0''

Lakewood: 0.5''

Euclid: 0.5''

Geauga County



Burton: 7.2''

Welshfield: 6.7''

Auburn Corners: 6.6''

Montville: 6.5''

Russell Center: 6.5''

Middlefield: 5.4''

South Thompson: 4.9''

Fowlers Mill: 4.0''

Huron County



New London: 1.0''

Lake County



Concord: 3.8 - 5.2''

Mentor 1.2''

Mentor-on-the-Lake: 0.8''

Willoughby: 0.3''

North Madison: 0.2''

Lorain County



Elyria: 1.2 - 2.2''

Oberlin: 0.8''

Lorain: 0.2''

Medina County



Hinckley: 5.1''

Sharon Center: 2.3''

Portage County



Mantua: 5.0''

Aurora: 4.0''

Hiram: 3.5''

Windham: 3.4''

Ravenna: 0.7''

Richland County



Lexington: 4.0''

Mansfield: 3.5''

Mansfield Lahm Airport: 1.3''

Shelby: 0.3''

Sandusky County



Gibsonburg: 1.8''

Fremont: 0.6''

Stark County



Waynesburg: 0.3''

North Canton: Trace

Canton: Trace

Alliance: Trace

Summit County



Bath: 5.6''

Sagamore Hills: 3.8''

Macedonia: 2.5''

Barberton: 2.0''

Boston Heights: 1.5''

Tallmadge: 0.7''

Akron-Canton Airport: 0.6''

Trumbull County



Warren: 4.0 - 6.0''

Newton Falls: 5.6''

Mineral Ridge: 3.0''

Wayne County



Doylestown: 1.3''

