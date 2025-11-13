Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The snow is over, but how much fell across NEO?

The first snow moved through Northeast Ohio earlier this week. Snowfall totals ranged from a dusting to six inches across NEO.

Here are the measurements of how much snow fell:

Ashland County

  • Hayesville: 0.3''

Ashtabula County

  • Andover: 6.0''
  • South Madison: 4.4''
  • Monroe Center: 3.7''
  • Colebrook: 1.7''
  • Saybrook: 1.7''
  • Conneaut: 1.2''
  • Trumbull: 1.0''

Cuyahoga County

  • Broadview Heights: 5.2''
  • Chagrin Falls: 5.2''
  • Pepper Pike: 3.8''
  • North Royalton: 3.7''
  • Lyndhurst: 1.6 - 3.5''
  • Woodmere: 3.2''
  • Strongsville: 3.0''
  • Shaker Heights: 2.9''
  • Solon: 2.7''
  • Cleveland Heights:
  • Brooklyn 1.6''
  • Cleveland Hopkins Airport: 1.3''
  • Parma Heights: 1.3''
  • North Olmsted: 1.0''
  • Lakewood: 0.5''
  • Euclid: 0.5''

Geauga County

  • Burton: 7.2''
  • Welshfield: 6.7''
  • Auburn Corners: 6.6''
  • Montville: 6.5''
  • Russell Center: 6.5''
  • Middlefield: 5.4''
  • South Thompson: 4.9''
  • Fowlers Mill: 4.0''

Huron County

  • New London: 1.0''

Lake County

  • Concord: 3.8 - 5.2''
  • Mentor 1.2''
  • Mentor-on-the-Lake: 0.8''
  • Willoughby: 0.3''
  • North Madison: 0.2''

Lorain County

  • Elyria: 1.2 - 2.2''
  • Oberlin: 0.8''
  • Lorain: 0.2''

Medina County

  • Hinckley: 5.1''
  • Sharon Center: 2.3''

Portage County

  • Mantua: 5.0''
  • Aurora: 4.0''
  • Hiram: 3.5''
  • Windham: 3.4''
  • Ravenna: 0.7''

Richland County

  • Lexington: 4.0''
  • Mansfield: 3.5''
  • Mansfield Lahm Airport: 1.3''
  • Shelby: 0.3''

Sandusky County

  • Gibsonburg: 1.8''
  • Fremont: 0.6''

Stark County

  • Waynesburg: 0.3''
  • North Canton: Trace
  • Canton: Trace
  • Alliance: Trace

Summit County

  • Bath: 5.6''
  • Sagamore Hills: 3.8''
  • Macedonia: 2.5''
  • Barberton: 2.0''
  • Boston Heights: 1.5''
  • Tallmadge: 0.7''
  • Akron-Canton Airport: 0.6''

Trumbull County

  • Warren: 4.0 - 6.0''
  • Newton Falls: 5.6''
  • Mineral Ridge: 3.0''

Wayne County

  • Doylestown: 1.3''

