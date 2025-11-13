The snow is over, but how much fell across NEO?

The first snow moved through Northeast Ohio earlier this week. Snowfall totals ranged from a dusting to six inches across NEO.
Here are the measurements of how much snow fell:
Ashland County
- Hayesville: 0.3''
Ashtabula County
- Andover: 6.0''
- South Madison: 4.4''
- Monroe Center: 3.7''
- Colebrook: 1.7''
- Saybrook: 1.7''
- Conneaut: 1.2''
- Trumbull: 1.0''
Cuyahoga County
- Broadview Heights: 5.2''
- Chagrin Falls: 5.2''
- Pepper Pike: 3.8''
- North Royalton: 3.7''
- Lyndhurst: 1.6 - 3.5''
- Woodmere: 3.2''
- Strongsville: 3.0''
- Shaker Heights: 2.9''
- Solon: 2.7''
- Cleveland Heights:
- Brooklyn 1.6''
- Cleveland Hopkins Airport: 1.3''
- Parma Heights: 1.3''
- North Olmsted: 1.0''
- Lakewood: 0.5''
- Euclid: 0.5''
Geauga County
- Burton: 7.2''
- Welshfield: 6.7''
- Auburn Corners: 6.6''
- Montville: 6.5''
- Russell Center: 6.5''
- Middlefield: 5.4''
- South Thompson: 4.9''
- Fowlers Mill: 4.0''
Huron County
- New London: 1.0''
Lake County
- Concord: 3.8 - 5.2''
- Mentor 1.2''
- Mentor-on-the-Lake: 0.8''
- Willoughby: 0.3''
- North Madison: 0.2''
Lorain County
- Elyria: 1.2 - 2.2''
- Oberlin: 0.8''
- Lorain: 0.2''
Medina County
- Hinckley: 5.1''
- Sharon Center: 2.3''
Portage County
- Mantua: 5.0''
- Aurora: 4.0''
- Hiram: 3.5''
- Windham: 3.4''
- Ravenna: 0.7''
Richland County
- Lexington: 4.0''
- Mansfield: 3.5''
- Mansfield Lahm Airport: 1.3''
- Shelby: 0.3''
Sandusky County
- Gibsonburg: 1.8''
- Fremont: 0.6''
Stark County
- Waynesburg: 0.3''
- North Canton: Trace
- Canton: Trace
- Alliance: Trace
Summit County
- Bath: 5.6''
- Sagamore Hills: 3.8''
- Macedonia: 2.5''
- Barberton: 2.0''
- Boston Heights: 1.5''
- Tallmadge: 0.7''
- Akron-Canton Airport: 0.6''
Trumbull County
- Warren: 4.0 - 6.0''
- Newton Falls: 5.6''
- Mineral Ridge: 3.0''
Wayne County
- Doylestown: 1.3''
