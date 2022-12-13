The snows of Christmas past: How many times has Northeast Ohio actually had a white Christmas?

CLEVELAND — The snows of Christmas past.

Even the folks who don't really like snow tell me they don't mind a little of the white stuff on the ground for Christmas and Hanukkah.

Of course, it's December. So, snow is something we expect.

Since record-keeping began in Northern Ohio 126 years ago, we've had at least 1-inch of snow on the ground 52 times on Dec. 25. That's 41%. or, roughly a "white Christmas" two out of every five years.

With cold air set to arrive this weekend and stay around thru the end of the year, the odds of snow for Christmas is looking better and better!

