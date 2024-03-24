There is a lunar eclipse early on Monday; here's what you need to know

Early on Monday, the Moon will become full. The March full Moon is also known as the worm moon. It will become full around 3 a.m. Monday.

There is also a lunar eclipse tonight! A lunar eclipse occurs during a full moon when Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, and Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it. However, this is not a total lunar eclipse but a subtler eclipse called a penumbral eclipse.

news 5

news 5

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the outer part of Earth's shadow, the penumbra, while the more spectacular variety of lunar eclipses happens when the Moon passes through Earth's inner shadow or umbra. That's when we see a dark "bite" taken out of the Moon, or in the case of a total lunar eclipse, a reddish, so-called "blood moon." Penumbral eclipses will cause a slight decrease in the Moon's brightness tonight. It's usually difficult to see, but you might see the difference if you look before the eclipse and then at the peak. At the peak, observers can sometimes see a subtle gradient in brightness across the Moon's face.

WEWS

If you decide to take a look, the weather will be on your side! But dress warm. Temps will only be in the 30s tonight! Also, here's a special fun fact: Even faint lunar eclipses like the one tonight are always accompanied by a solar eclipse either a couple of weeks before or after. And on April 8, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the area!

news 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter