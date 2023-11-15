There is an increased fire risk on Wednesday

There is an elevated fire risk for Wednesday due to a very dry atmosphere, warm temperatures and a decent breeze.

Relative humidity values are only around 25-30% with dew points in the upper 20s and low 30s. That shows every dry air is in place and could lead to elevated fire danger. Thankfully, it is not too gusty, with wind speeds aorund 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. This will limit the threat, but there is also dry grass and leaves on the ground.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.

Moisture looks to increase on Thursday ahead of our next system. This will lower the fire risk tomorrow as a cold front approaches the area. Rain returns to northeast Ohio on Friday.

