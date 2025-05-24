This could be one of the coldest Memorial Days in years

We have made it to Memorial Day Weekend, also known as the unofficial start to summer! But it will not feel like summer at all this weekend. Although temperatures will slowly be climbing over the next few days, highs will likely only be in the 60s for Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day.
As of Saturday morning, my forecast for Memorial Day in Cleveland is 65 degrees. Sixty-five degrees is about ten degrees below the "normal" high temperature for May 26. The average high is 74 degrees on Monday. While 65 degrees is chilly for the end of May, it is not a record.
According to data from the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the coldest it ever was on Memorial Day was 36 degrees in 1992, but that was the low temperature. The coldest maximum temperature (likely during the afternoon) was 55 degrees in 1984.
However, this is the coolest Memorial Day in years! In 2013, the maximum temperature was 59 degrees. In the years following, most of the highs were in the 80s. Last Memorial Day, the high temperature was 79 degrees.
I highlighted high temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the list below. I counted 17 Memorial Days below 70 degrees (32%). That means 70% of the time, the temperature on Memorial Day is 70 degrees or warmer!
|Memorial Day - Cleveland (CLE)
|DATE
|MAX
|MIN
|PRCP
|5/27/2024
|79
|62
|0.13
|5/29/2023
|80
|54
|0
|5/30/2022
|88
|64
|0
|5/31/2021
|72
|42
|0
|5/25/2020
|87
|66
|0
|5/27/2019
|71
|52
|0.11
|5/28/2018
|93
|70
|0
|5/29/2017
|82
|60
|0.05
|5/30/2016
|83
|63
|0
|5/25/2015
|82
|65
|0
|5/26/2014
|83
|54
|0
|5/27/2013
|59
|39
|0.14
|5/28/2012
|92
|69
|0
|5/30/2011
|89
|64
|0
|5/31/2010
|87
|69
|1.16
|5/25/2009
|69
|58
|0
|5/26/2008
|82
|60
|0.02
|5/28/2007
|77
|53
|0
|5/29/2006
|88
|66
|0
|5/30/2005
|70
|51
|0.04
|5/31/2004
|78
|59
|0.02
|5/26/2003
|65
|42
|0
|5/27/2002
|72
|45
|0
|5/28/2001
|66
|51
|0.06
|5/29/2000
|65
|49
|0
|5/31/1999
|80
|64
|0.11
|5/25/1998
|67
|55
|0
|5/26/1997
|58
|46
|0
|5/27/1996
|57
|50
|0.16
|5/29/1995
|66
|58
|T
|5/30/1994
|85
|56
|0
|5/31/1993
|71
|52
|0.66
|5/25/1992
|56
|36
|0
|5/27/1991
|80
|69
|0.08
|5/28/1990
|73
|49
|0.21
|5/29/1989
|77
|49
|0
|5/30/1988
|90
|62
|0
|5/25/1987
|68
|46
|0
|5/26/1986
|81
|53
|0
|5/27/1985
|83
|61
|1.35
|5/28/1984
|55
|48
|0.55
|5/30/1983
|66
|48
|0
|5/31/1982
|83
|60
|0
|5/25/1981
|76
|60
|T
|5/26/1980
|65
|49
|0
|5/28/1979
|64
|44
|0.01
|5/29/1978
|89
|62
|0
|5/30/1977
|71
|49
|0
|5/31/1976
|74
|61
|0.21
|5/26/1975
|82
|66
|0.02
|5/27/1974
|62
|40
|T
|5/28/1973
|78
|60
|0.15
|5/29/1972
|84
|53
|T
|5/31/1971
|67
|50
|0
For Memorial Day data for other cities (Akron & Mansfield), you can click this link.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter