This could be one of the coldest Memorial Days in years

We have made it to Memorial Day Weekend, also known as the unofficial start to summer! But it will not feel like summer at all this weekend. Although temperatures will slowly be climbing over the next few days, highs will likely only be in the 60s for Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day.

As of Saturday morning, my forecast for Memorial Day in Cleveland is 65 degrees. Sixty-five degrees is about ten degrees below the "normal" high temperature for May 26. The average high is 74 degrees on Monday. While 65 degrees is chilly for the end of May, it is not a record.

According to data from the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the coldest it ever was on Memorial Day was 36 degrees in 1992, but that was the low temperature. The coldest maximum temperature (likely during the afternoon) was 55 degrees in 1984.

However, this is the coolest Memorial Day in years! In 2013, the maximum temperature was 59 degrees. In the years following, most of the highs were in the 80s. Last Memorial Day, the high temperature was 79 degrees.

I highlighted high temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the list below. I counted 17 Memorial Days below 70 degrees (32%). That means 70% of the time, the temperature on Memorial Day is 70 degrees or warmer!



Memorial Day - Cleveland (CLE)

5/27/2024 79 62 0.13 5/29/2023 80 54 0 5/30/2022 88 64 0 5/31/2021 72 42 0 5/25/2020 87 66 0 5/27/2019 71 52 0.11 5/28/2018 93 70 0 5/29/2017 82 60 0.05 5/30/2016 83 63 0 5/25/2015 82 65 0 5/26/2014 83 54 0 5/27/2013 59 39 0.14 5/28/2012 92 69 0 5/30/2011 89 64 0 5/31/2010 87 69 1.16 5/25/2009 69 58 0 5/26/2008 82 60 0.02 5/28/2007 77 53 0 5/29/2006 88 66 0 5/30/2005 70 51 0.04 5/31/2004 78 59 0.02 5/26/2003 65 42 0 5/27/2002 72 45 0 5/28/2001 66 51 0.06 5/29/2000 65 49 0 5/31/1999 80 64 0.11 5/25/1998 67 55 0 5/26/1997 58 46 0 5/27/1996 57 50 0.16 5/29/1995 66 58 T 5/30/1994 85 56 0 5/31/1993 71 52 0.66 5/25/1992 56 36 0 5/27/1991 80 69 0.08 5/28/1990 73 49 0.21 5/29/1989 77 49 0 5/30/1988 90 62 0 5/25/1987 68 46 0 5/26/1986 81 53 0 5/27/1985 83 61 1.35 5/28/1984 55 48 0.55 5/30/1983 66 48 0 5/31/1982 83 60 0 5/25/1981 76 60 T 5/26/1980 65 49 0 5/28/1979 64 44 0.01 5/29/1978 89 62 0 5/30/1977 71 49 0 5/31/1976 74 61 0.21 5/26/1975 82 66 0.02 5/27/1974 62 40 T 5/28/1973 78 60 0.15 5/29/1972 84 53 T 5/31/1971 67 50 0

For Memorial Day data for other cities (Akron & Mansfield), you can click this link.

