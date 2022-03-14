This St. Patrick's Day weather is expected to be the warmest Cleveland has had in a decade

CLEVELAND — The hottest St. Patrick's Day on record in Cleveland was 10 years ago. We hit 77 degrees in 2012. We haven't hit the 70s since then, but we have a shot this year.

Looking back at the data, we've only had five St. Patrick's Days in the 70s dating back to 1871. On the other end of the spectrum, it snowed on St. Patrick's Day 53 times. That's over a third of the time.

A look at the numbers in the last 10 years:

2021—61 degrees

2020—47 degrees

2019—40 degrees

2018—43 degrees

2017—43 degrees

2016—57 degrees

2015—60 degrees

2014—33 degrees

2013—32 degrees

2012—77 degrees

Enjoy the warm one this year, it's not likely to be this warm again for another 10 or so years.

