Thousands without power across Northeast Ohio

Gary Abrahamsen/News 5
Tree down across Bellflower Road and Route 615 in Mentor
CLEVELAND — High winds are wreaking havoc on trees and power lines across Northeast Ohio Monday morning, causing widespread outages across numerous counties.

According to FirstEnergy, the following outages have been reported as of 10:30 a.m.:

  • Ashland County — 324
  • Ashtabula County — 1,856
  • Cuyahoga County — 5,700
  • Erie County — 131
  • Geauga County — 988
  • Huron County — 169
  • Lorain County — 2,112
  • Medina County — 705
  • Portage County — 3,209
  • Summit County — 1,038
  • Trumbull County — 306

There is currently a High Wind Warning in effect for Cuyahoga County and a wind advisory in effect for Ashland, Medina, Stark, Summit, Portage, Trumbull and Wayne counties until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Cleveland weather
