Thousands without power across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — High winds are wreaking havoc on trees and power lines across Northeast Ohio Monday morning, causing widespread outages across numerous counties.

According to FirstEnergy, the following outages have been reported as of 10:30 a.m.:



Ashland County — 324

Ashtabula County — 1,856

Cuyahoga County — 5,700

Erie County — 131

Geauga County — 988

Huron County — 169

Lorain County — 2,112

Medina County — 705

Portage County — 3,209

Summit County — 1,038

Trumbull County — 306

There is currently a High Wind Warning in effect for Cuyahoga County and a wind advisory in effect for Ashland, Medina, Stark, Summit, Portage, Trumbull and Wayne counties until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

RELATED: Most of Northeast Ohio under wind and winter weather alerts Monday

Cleveland weather