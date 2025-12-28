Most of Northeast Ohio under Wind and Winter Weather alerts on Monday

The National Weather Service has issued multiple wind and winter alerts for various Northeast Ohio counties starting Sunday night, lasting through Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 4 a.m. on Monday to 1 a.m. on Tuesday. This is for:



Cuyahoga

Gusts could exceed 50 miles per hour and approach 60 mph, especially near the lakeshore.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the same timeframe for:



Medina

Summit

Portage

Trumbull

Ashland

Wayne

Stark

Maximum gusts here likely remain under 50 mph, but are still expected to cause issues, including travel restrictions on the Ohio Turnpike.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The following counties are under this advisory from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday:



Lake

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Ashtabula

Summit

Portage

Three to 6 (possibly 7) inches are in the forecast, where squalls persist. Outside of the snowbelt and outside these squalls, a general 1 to 2 inches is expected.

