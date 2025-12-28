Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for high-profile vehicles due to high winds

Due to high winds in Northeast Ohio, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for certain vehicles on Monday.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., some high-profile vehicles that may be affected by high wind speeds will be prohibited from using the turnpike.

The following vehicles will not be able to travel using the turnpike:



All high-profile (greater than 7-feet 6-inches in height) tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (This does not include trailers with fifth-wheel type trailers).

Commercial trucks towing an empty, single 53-foot box-type trailer.

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers.

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers).

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

Two-axle buses longer than 40 feet.

Buses with three or more axles greater than 45 feet.

The travel ban will not impact the following vehicles:



Passenger cars and pickup trucks.

Commercial trucks towing a loaded, single 53-foot trailer.

Self-propelled motor homes.

Low-profile trailers.

Fold-down camper trailers.

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units.

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks that are not listed in the “prohibited” vehicles section above.

Commercial trucks towing a single flatbed or tanker trailer.

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer.

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations.

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet.

Two-axle buses less than 40 feet.

Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet.

The travel restriction will be continuously evaluated throughout the weather event.