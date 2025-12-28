Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for high-profile vehicles due to high winds

Due to high winds in Northeast Ohio, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for certain vehicles on Monday.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., some high-profile vehicles that may be affected by high wind speeds will be prohibited from using the turnpike.
The following vehicles will not be able to travel using the turnpike:
- All high-profile (greater than 7-feet 6-inches in height) tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (This does not include trailers with fifth-wheel type trailers).
- Commercial trucks towing an empty, single 53-foot box-type trailer.
- All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers.
- All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers).
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations.
- Two-axle buses longer than 40 feet.
- Buses with three or more axles greater than 45 feet.
The travel ban will not impact the following vehicles:
- Passenger cars and pickup trucks.
- Commercial trucks towing a loaded, single 53-foot trailer.
- Self-propelled motor homes.
- Low-profile trailers.
- Fold-down camper trailers.
- Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units.
- Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks that are not listed in the “prohibited” vehicles section above.
- Commercial trucks towing a single flatbed or tanker trailer.
- Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer.
- Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations.
- Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet.
- Two-axle buses less than 40 feet.
- Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet.
The travel restriction will be continuously evaluated throughout the weather event.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.