Thousands without power across Northeast Ohio Monday afternoon

On a day with temperatures soaring and people staying cool indoors with AC units, thousands are now without power across Northeast Ohio.

Here's a breakdown of outages per county:



Ashland: Fewer than 20

Ashtabula: Fewer than 20

Cuyahoga: 49

Erie: 74

Geauga: Fewer than 20

Huron: Fewer than 20

Lake: Fewer than 20

Lorain: 106

Medina: Fewer than 20

Portage: 2,988

Richland: 79

Stark: 3,179

Summit: 998

Trumbull: 2,345

Wayne: 85

Severe storms did roll through those areas, but it's unclear what exactly caused the outages. In the majority of areas, FirstEnergy said it has crews getting ready to assess the issues. A time has not been set as to when service is expected to be restored. CLICK HERE to check power outages in your area.

This heat wave is expected to last all week.

The heat wave starts today

