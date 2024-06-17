Watch Now
Thousands without power across Northeast Ohio Monday afternoon

Most outages are near the Akron-Canton area
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 17, 2024

On a day with temperatures soaring and people staying cool indoors with AC units, thousands are now without power across Northeast Ohio.

Here's a breakdown of outages per county:

  • Ashland: Fewer than 20
  • Ashtabula: Fewer than 20
  • Cuyahoga: 49
  • Erie: 74
  • Geauga: Fewer than 20
  • Huron: Fewer than 20
  • Lake: Fewer than 20
  • Lorain: 106
  • Medina: Fewer than 20
  • Portage: 2,988
  • Richland: 79
  • Stark: 3,179
  • Summit: 998
  • Trumbull: 2,345
  • Wayne: 85

Severe storms did roll through those areas, but it's unclear what exactly caused the outages. In the majority of areas, FirstEnergy said it has crews getting ready to assess the issues. A time has not been set as to when service is expected to be restored. CLICK HERE to check power outages in your area.

This heat wave is expected to last all week.

The heat wave starts today

