Kicking off the hottest week we've seen in years

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a HEAT WAVE NE Ohio! This is our first heat wave of 2024 and could rival a heat wave back in 2017! This looks to be the longest stretch of 90-degree days in many years.

Heat building this week! We're looking at multiple 90º days from Monday through Friday (and potentially into next weekend). Plan for temperatures each day in the lower and middle 90s. With increasing humidity, it will feel even hotter. Heat index values could climb into the upper 90s to the low triple digits. Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire work week. Find more information here.

Storm chances will be limited, so prepare to keep the lawn and garden watered! The best chance for a few storms wil be in the afternoons during peak heating. The relief from these storms will be brief, and not everyone will see it.

Stay cool!

What To Expect:



Heat Advisory Monday - Friday

Afternoons near 95º

Mornings in the 70s

A few afternoon storms each day

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 94º

Tuesday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 95º

Juneteenth: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 93º

Thursday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 93º

Friday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 91º

Saturday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 90º

