Power restored in Lorain County after thousands lost it

UPDATE: FirstEnergy is reporting that power has been restored to thousands in Lorain County after a storm caused it to go out.

FirstEnergy is reporting that thousands are without power in Lorain County after storms hit the area Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the electric company reported that 20,989 residents were without power.

North Ridgeville and Elyria were the areas impacted the most by the outage.

FirstEnergy is reporting that power should be returned by 1 p.m.

Stark County also reported that more than 1,000 residents were without power.

RELATED Power Outages

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter