Thousands without power Friday evening

Over 17,000 are without power Friday evening across Northeast Ohio, according to First Energy.

The following counties are experiencing the most power outages as of 7:30 p.m.:



Ashtabula County — 886

Cuyahoga County — 8,862

Geauga County — 3,305

Lake County — 370

Lorain County — 1,203

Stark County — 308

Summit County — 280

According to First Energy, the power outages are caused by severe weather throughout Northeast Ohio, and it is unsure when power will be restored.

