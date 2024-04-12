Watch Now
Thousands without power Friday evening

Posted at 7:37 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 19:37:02-04

Over 17,000 are without power Friday evening across Northeast Ohio, according to First Energy.

The following counties are experiencing the most power outages as of 7:30 p.m.:

  • Ashtabula County — 886
  • Cuyahoga County — 8,862
  • Geauga County — 3,305
  • Lake County — 370
  • Lorain County — 1,203
  • Stark County — 308
  • Summit County — 280

According to First Energy, the power outages are caused by severe weather throughout Northeast Ohio, and it is unsure when power will be restored.
