Thousands without power Friday evening

Over 17,000 are without power Friday evening across Northeast Ohio, according to First Energy.
The following counties are experiencing the most power outages as of 7:30 p.m.:
- Ashtabula County — 886
- Cuyahoga County — 8,862
- Geauga County — 3,305
- Lake County — 370
- Lorain County — 1,203
- Stark County — 308
- Summit County — 280
According to First Energy, the power outages are caused by severe weather throughout Northeast Ohio, and it is unsure when power will be restored.
